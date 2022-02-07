Head to Head Analysis: Butler National (BUKS) & The Competition

Butler National (OTCMKTS: BUKS) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Butler National to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Butler National and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Butler National Competitors -246.46% -49.15% -27.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butler National and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million $1.43 million 7.13 Butler National Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million 32.05

Butler National’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Butler National and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National Competitors 162 904 1708 52 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Butler National’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Butler National has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

