Head to Head Comparison: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zynga and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.13 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -100.56 Ooma $168.95 million 2.39 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -169.68

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zynga and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 6 11 0 2.65 Ooma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $11.01, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 60.87%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12% Ooma -1.21% -2.14% -0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

