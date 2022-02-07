Head-To-Head Review: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lottery.com and Taoping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lottery.com presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Taoping.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and Taoping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A Taoping $11.06 million 1.57 -$17.69 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A 2,993.27% 9.50% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Taoping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.