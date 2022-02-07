Head to Head Review: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) vs. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.3% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -107.23% -93.78% Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70

Teleflex has a consensus price target of $403.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million ($0.07) -4.71 Teleflex $2.54 billion 5.78 $335.32 million $9.15 34.24

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats RenovaCare on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

