Head-To-Head Review: TuanChe (TC) & The Competition

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TuanChe to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuanChe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1230 6151 11440 330 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.04%. Given TuanChe’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.67% -58.65% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.03 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $352.52 million 4.23

TuanChe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TuanChe rivals beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

