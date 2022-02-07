Head to Head Survey: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Hills and Datang International Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 1 3 0 2.75 Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Black Hills pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Hills and Datang International Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.54 $227.61 million $3.87 17.52 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang International Power Generation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.96% 8.87% 2.82% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Black Hills beats Datang International Power Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

