Head to Head Survey: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) vs. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pulmonx alerts:

89.3% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulmonx and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 30.32 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -21.90 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 3.99 $56.20 million $0.38 9.24

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 2 3 0 2.60 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 99.70%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Pulmonx has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.