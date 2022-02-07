Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Healthpeak Properties worth $260,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

