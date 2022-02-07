Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00189546 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00028296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00403978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00069333 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.