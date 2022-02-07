HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $203.63 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $203.63 million and $72,466.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00192782 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

