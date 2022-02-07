Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $848.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

