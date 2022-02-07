Hellenic Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00310733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002009 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

