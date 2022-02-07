HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $27.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,996.07 or 0.99312065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00072558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00024457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.35 or 0.00456755 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001316 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,062,610 coins and its circulating supply is 264,927,460 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

