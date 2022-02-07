Hermez Network Price Down 2.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $33.81 million and $379,562.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00016318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00108125 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

