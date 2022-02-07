Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Hexcel worth $60,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

