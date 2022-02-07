Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Cap Tops $26.61 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and approximately $368,856.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

