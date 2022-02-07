HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 16,881 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.37 and its 200-day moving average is $255.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

