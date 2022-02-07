HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

BAR opened at $17.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

