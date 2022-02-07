HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 12.40% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.99 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

