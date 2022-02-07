HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.07 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 14.06% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBS opened at $47.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

