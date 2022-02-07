HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.25 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.84% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.