HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,587 shares of company stock worth $12,504,101. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $294.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.57 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

