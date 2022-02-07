HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 77,620 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.71% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.68 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.