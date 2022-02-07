HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $206.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

