HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,824 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $173.76 and a 12-month high of $218.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

