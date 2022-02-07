HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,248 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

