HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 2,318 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises 1.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.24. 3,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $194.50 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.