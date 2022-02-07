HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 28,908 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 115.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of MacroGenics worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,379. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $719.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.