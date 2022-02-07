HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,187,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 213,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period.
SMIN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 24,722 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.