HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,187,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 213,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SMIN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 24,722 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.