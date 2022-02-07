HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.2% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,246. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

