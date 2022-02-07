HighVista Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 68.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 193,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

