HighVista Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 506,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 474.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 95,393 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 6,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,146. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

