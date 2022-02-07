HighVista Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,853,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,275. The company has a market cap of $698.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

