HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 11,596 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.12. 40,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,479. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

