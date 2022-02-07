HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 3,709 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.60. 2,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

