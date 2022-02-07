HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 7,612 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. C4 Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

