HighVista Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Avidity Biosciences comprises about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $755.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

