HighVista Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 222,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

