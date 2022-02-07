HighVista Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,273,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

IOVA traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

