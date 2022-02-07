HighVista Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,317. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

