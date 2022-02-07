HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,858 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,799. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

