HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. 5,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.