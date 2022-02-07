HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morphic worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 44.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

