HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.02. 170,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

