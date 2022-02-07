HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,154,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.57. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
