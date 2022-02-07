HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.