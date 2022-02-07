HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 16,019 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.42. 4,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,283. The company has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

