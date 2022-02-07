HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,039 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,960 shares of company stock worth $9,978,360. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

NTRA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 10,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

