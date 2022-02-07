HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,143 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

