HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 7,653 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.8% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

BABA stock traded down $8.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 795,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

